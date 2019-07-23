Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 278.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,861 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 7.1% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $9,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $535,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 83,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,879,455 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.29. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

