Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 213.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,891 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.11. 217,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,209. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $51.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.86.

