Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Shares Up 3.5%

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)’s share price shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50, 26,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 78% from the average session volume of 14,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

