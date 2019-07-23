ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of ADTRAN to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horiba from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.80.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $11.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.26. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -76.60%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ADTRAN by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

