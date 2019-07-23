Addison Capital Co Takes Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Addison Capital Co acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,113,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,892,000 after purchasing an additional 217,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward F. Sham sold 17,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $2,061,928.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,970.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,128 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.58.

NYSE:DLR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.31. 911,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,463. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $125.19.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $814.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.13 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.27%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

