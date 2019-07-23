Addison Capital Co Sells 48 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Addison Capital Co lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.0% of Addison Capital Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 96 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $8.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,148.05. 914,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,504. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,108.43. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $977.66 and a 1 year high of $1,296.97. The stock has a market cap of $794.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.34. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $29.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 48.43 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,375.00 price objective (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,326.41.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

