Addison Capital Co Invests $424,000 in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,851 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,136,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,059,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 754,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,303,000 after purchasing an additional 563,587 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,101,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,896,000 after purchasing an additional 552,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,164,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SQ traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.84. 3,580,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,730,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3,942.00, a P/E/G ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 3.32. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.02.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Macquarie upped their price objective on Shopify to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.
In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 459,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,518,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $341,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 413,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,269,081.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,225 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
