Addison Capital Co Invests $424,000 in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,851 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,136,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,059,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 754,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,303,000 after purchasing an additional 563,587 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,101,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,896,000 after purchasing an additional 552,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,164,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.84. 3,580,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,730,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3,942.00, a P/E/G ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 3.32. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.02.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.63 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Macquarie upped their price objective on Shopify to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 459,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,518,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $341,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 413,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,269,081.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,225 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

