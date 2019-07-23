Addison Capital Co Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.1% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,515 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,461,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,995,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $245.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.36. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 29.88%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.83%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,749,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,698,974.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $209,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,129 shares of company stock worth $5,159,754 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nice to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pareteum in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

