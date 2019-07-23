Addison Capital Co Has $499,000 Stock Position in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC)

Addison Capital Co reduced its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,075 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,098,627 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $135,840,000 after purchasing an additional 154,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868,766 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $256,783,000 after purchasing an additional 88,243 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 206,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 88,159 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Essentra to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anadarko Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Anadarko Petroleum stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,863,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,265,502. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $76.23.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

