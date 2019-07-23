Addison Capital Co Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 2.4% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price target on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

MDLZ traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,293,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901,146. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $55.85. The company has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $2,062,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,583.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.