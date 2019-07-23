Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 55,395 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 55,395 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises 3.1% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $42,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.17. 1,186,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,864,963. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.31. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.2794 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.63%.

CNQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

