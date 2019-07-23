Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 4,497 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,579 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 85.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 103,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.59, for a total value of $26,846,038.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $35,049,508.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 277,296 shares of company stock valued at $72,342,898. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $225.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.15.

Intuit stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $281.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.61 and a 12-month high of $284.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.13.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. Intuit had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 41.50%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

