Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 4,394 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 18.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,036,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,945,168,000 after buying an additional 153,391 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,728,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,328,951,000 after purchasing an additional 793,560 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,581,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,102,525,000 after purchasing an additional 52,688 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,903,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $771,036,000 after purchasing an additional 46,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $573,387,000 after purchasing an additional 224,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $209.37. The stock had a trading volume of 707,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,539. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.67. The stock has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $144.75 and a 1 year high of $211.13.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 26.72%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

In related news, VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $380,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $960,636.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,109,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,377 shares of company stock valued at $4,144,870 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Canaccord Genuity set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Detour Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.46.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

