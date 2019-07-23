Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 28,420 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,762 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 28,420 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CSU Producer Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $75,998.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,657.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Nomura boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $63.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.34.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,280,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,958,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.23. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $57.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.74.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 57.47%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

