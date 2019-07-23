Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 25,680 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 989,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,680 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Cenovus Energy worth $8,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 164.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVE shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.41.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,261,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,186. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. Cenovus Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.0373 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.62%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

