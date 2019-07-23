Addenda Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $214,495,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,962,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,918,000 after buying an additional 1,397,444 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $106,236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,402,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,962,000 after buying an additional 410,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,278,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,511,000 after buying an additional 265,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In related news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 3,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.52, for a total value of $600,263.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 55,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.23, for a total transaction of $10,099,551.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,716 shares in the company, valued at $50,243,726.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,854 shares of company stock worth $27,854,940 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.65. 367,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,414. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $206.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.19. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 281.55%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.18.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.