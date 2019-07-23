Addenda Capital Inc. Has $21.86 Million Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,320 shares during the period. Waste Connections comprises 1.6% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Waste Connections worth $21,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 0.5% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 28,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 8.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 24.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 44.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WCN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.79.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $94.99. The stock had a trading volume of 765,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,490. Waste Connections Inc has a twelve month low of $70.28 and a twelve month high of $97.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.23. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.21.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

