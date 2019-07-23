Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 621 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,415,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,478,000. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,206,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,489,000 after purchasing an additional 358,571 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,144,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,785,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.82. 158,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,294. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $89.59 and a one year high of $116.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.