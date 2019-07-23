Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $353,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Viridian Ria LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 30,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 27.9% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 39,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 14.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 105.3% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $1,176,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,021,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,397,592. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $239.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price target on shares of BOX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

