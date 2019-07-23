Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $2.78 Million Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,199 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 0.4% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,407 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,255,668 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $116,895,000 after buying an additional 39,265 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 803.9% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 30,651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 27,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,430 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 4,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $425,106.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,580,120.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654 over the last three months. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $112.09. 5,503,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,177,730. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.41. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wolfe Research cut Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

