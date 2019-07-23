Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,543,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,589,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,001 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,072,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,685,000 after acquiring an additional 828,766 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 104.5% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,005,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,127,000 after acquiring an additional 513,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,275,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,568,000 after acquiring an additional 370,154 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.95.

In related news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,330,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,570.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $343,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,980,821.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,937 shares of company stock worth $4,272,897 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.34. 2,275,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,391. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $101.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

