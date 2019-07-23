Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,185 Shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF (BMV:USRT)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF (BMV:USRT) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USRT. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 377.1% in the 1st quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 221,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 174,814 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,618,000.

BMV:USRT traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.57. ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $833.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.58.

