AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.48

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and traded as high as $2.68. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 27,241 shares traded.

ACRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $213.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 67,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.