Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. Sells 1,360 Shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY)

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 72.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,670,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,930,000 after acquiring an additional 19,561,293 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,791,000. Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,752,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,614,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,502,000 after buying an additional 586,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 1,593.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 599,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,139,000 after buying an additional 564,527 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.59. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,794. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.49. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 12 month low of $1,477.38 and a 12 month high of $1,667.15.

