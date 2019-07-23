Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Arthur J Gallagher & Co comprises 4.0% of Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AJG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 145.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the first quarter valued at $2,293,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,069,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,781,000 after buying an additional 102,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 64.8% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.95. 975,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,210. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.86. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $68.19 and a one year high of $92.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.88.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 6,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total value of $512,066.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,911.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $66,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $540,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,124 shares of company stock worth $848,399 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

