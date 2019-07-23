ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 233.3% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ABIOMED in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 153.8% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 94.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABMD shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Paylocity to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Whiting USA Trust II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABIOMED currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.00.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.97, for a total value of $1,212,500.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,057,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABIOMED stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $264.67. The stock had a trading volume of 354,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,824. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.00 and a 52-week high of $459.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 73.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.35.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.53. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 33.66%. The business had revenue of $207.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

