A2B Australia (ASX:A2B) Shares Down 4.2%

A2B Australia Ltd (ASX:A2B) shares were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$1.72 ($1.22) and last traded at A$1.72 ($1.22), approximately 47,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.80 ($1.27).

The firm has a market capitalization of $207.14 million and a P/E ratio of 24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$1.77.

A2B Australia Company Profile (ASX:A2B)

A2B Australia Limited provides personal transport solutions to corporate account customers, passengers, drivers, and taxi operators in Australia. It provides bookings, trips, and payment facilities. The company offers Cabcharge Plus, a cloud based travel management solution, as well as provides real-time electronic trip information and ATO compliant receipt access services.

