4,608 Shares in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTSL. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.35. 3,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,807. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.35. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $48.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

