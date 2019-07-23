4,401 Shares in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Acquired by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IRTC stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.22. The company had a trading volume of 134,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.27. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $58.99 and a 52-week high of $98.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -42.97 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.98.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.31% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin M. King sold 60,000 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,400 shares in the company, valued at $14,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 1,209 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $92,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $293,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

