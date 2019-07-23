43,654 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,020,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,582,000 after purchasing an additional 268,067 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,044,000 after purchasing an additional 125,245 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $4,604,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,277,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,777,897. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $84.93. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

In other news, CFO Cedric W. Burgher bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.61 per share, with a total value of $203,401.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 76,842 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,131.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.77 per share, for a total transaction of $243,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,757.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 80,660 shares of company stock worth $3,893,851. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Leidos to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “average” rating and issued a $0.75 price objective on shares of in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.30.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

