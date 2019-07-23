4,122 Shares in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) Purchased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 397.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. grace capital bought a new stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf alerts:

Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.13. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.