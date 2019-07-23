3,757 Shares in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) Purchased by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KL. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and set a $54.50 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Capital cut shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vince from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.07.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.52. The company had a trading volume of 109,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,639. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $47.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.33.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.33 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

