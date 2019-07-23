$3.42 Billion in Sales Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Analysts expect TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) to announce $3.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.46 billion. TE Connectivity reported sales of $3.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year sales of $13.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.57 billion to $13.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.91 billion to $14.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TE Connectivity.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.
In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 42,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $4,017,351.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,121 shares in the company, valued at $19,794,388.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 33,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,142,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,383 shares of company stock worth $28,368,769 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.
TE Connectivity stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.75. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $97.99.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
