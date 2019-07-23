$3.42 Billion in Sales Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Analysts expect TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) to announce $3.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.46 billion. TE Connectivity reported sales of $3.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year sales of $13.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.57 billion to $13.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.91 billion to $14.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.21) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cross Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 42,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $4,017,351.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,121 shares in the company, valued at $19,794,388.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 33,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,142,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,383 shares of company stock worth $28,368,769 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.75. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $97.99.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

