$275.59 Million in Sales Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will announce $275.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $279.00 million and the lowest is $270.20 million. Mueller Water Products reported sales of $250.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year sales of $983.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $965.52 million to $992.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.06 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

MWA stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 628,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,772. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 6,700 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $63,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,118.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard G. Rethore purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $91,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,178,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,720,000 after purchasing an additional 92,741 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,280,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 141,921 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 233.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 31,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

