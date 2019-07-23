21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

VNET has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

VNET opened at $7.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50. 21Vianet Group has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $798.83 million, a PE ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.19.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $129.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNET. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in 21Vianet Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in 21Vianet Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. 37.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.