$19.77 Million in Sales Expected for Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) to report sales of $19.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.33 million to $20.20 million. Safehold reported sales of $11.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year sales of $86.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.80 million to $89.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $116.15 million, with estimates ranging from $96.90 million to $135.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Safehold.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.81 million. Safehold had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 4.50%.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 8,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $213,524.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 271,037 shares of company stock valued at $7,889,705 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 34.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAFE traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $32.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36. Safehold has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $33.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 96.88%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safehold (SAFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.