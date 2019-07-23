16,000 Shares in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Bought by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at about $1,704,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at about $3,846,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 37.6% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 26,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 15.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAN stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.73. 638,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.22. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.57 and a 12-month high of $97.96.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.19%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.30.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

