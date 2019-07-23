127,660 Shares in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) Purchased by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 127,660 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Symantec by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Symantec by 0.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 72,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Symantec by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Symantec by 1.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Symantec by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 23,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SYMC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,648,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,053,924. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.85. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.31. Symantec Co. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Symantec had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Symantec Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

In other Symantec news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 650,000 shares of Symantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $12,681,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,502.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYMC. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Symantec in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of from GBX 1,430 ($18.69) to GBX 1,560 ($20.38) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Symantec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

