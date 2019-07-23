10,500 Shares in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Acquired by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Msci in the 4th quarter worth $138,000,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 728,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,779,000 after purchasing an additional 502,999 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,979,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,529,000 after purchasing an additional 363,875 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 658.4% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 251,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,833,000 after purchasing an additional 218,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Msci during the 1st quarter worth $31,168,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.61. 818,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.14. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $134.28 and a 1 year high of $247.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.03.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Msci had a return on equity of 813.48% and a net margin of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $371.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.63.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

