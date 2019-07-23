10,001 Shares in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Bought by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,830,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $432,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 62,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 226,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.31. 5,686,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,033,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.81. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Williams Companies had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 192.41%.

In other Williams Companies news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.33 per share, with a total value of $273,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,800.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,435.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

