$1.08 Million in Sales Expected for Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) will report $1.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $1.25 million. Mersana Therapeutics reported sales of $4.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 74.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $42.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.04 million to $44.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.83 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $5.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.73. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 61.68%. The company had revenue of $41.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1,409.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,773. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $200.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.39. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $15.93.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

