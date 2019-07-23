$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) to post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Actuant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Actuant reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Actuant will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Actuant.

Get Actuant alerts:

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Actuant had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Actuant’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATU has been the subject of several recent research reports. GMP Securities reiterated an “average” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on Actuant and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

Actuant stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.93. 292,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,114. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.58. Actuant has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATU. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Actuant by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Actuant by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Actuant by 1,627.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 28,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 27,182 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Actuant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Actuant by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 914,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 50,226 shares during the period.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Actuant (ATU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Actuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.