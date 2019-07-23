$0.09 EPS Expected for NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. NOW reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NOW.

Get NOW alerts:

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. NOW had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 price target on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOW by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,240,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,486,000 after purchasing an additional 357,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NOW by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,203,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 33,640 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 70,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:DNOW traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.61. The stock had a trading volume of 826,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,304. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.68. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.45.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOW (DNOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.