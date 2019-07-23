-$0.09 EPS Expected for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. CASI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09).

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 75,815 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,126,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 21,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CASI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,044. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.10. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $8.89.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

