-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). DURECT reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 108.92% and a negative net margin of 125.76%.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on DURECT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director Jon S. Saxe acquired 40,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $28,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,467. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder First Eagle Investment Managem acquired 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,095,400 shares of company stock worth $2,140,930. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in DURECT by 1,420.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39,746 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in DURECT by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 62,985 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DURECT by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 68,266 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in DURECT by 541.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in DURECT by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,374,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 87,202 shares during the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRRX traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.96. 2,800,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,398. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $157.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.74. DURECT has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.66.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

