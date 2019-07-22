Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $66.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $47.06 on Friday. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.62.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $165,841.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,459.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag acquired 690,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.04 per share, with a total value of $29,007,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,900 shares of company stock valued at $9,767,250 over the last 90 days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth approximately $483,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 37.8% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 58,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 59.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

