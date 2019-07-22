Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) to Hold

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2019 // Comments off

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of INN opened at $11.23 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,599,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,022,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,927,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,405,000 after acquiring an additional 413,811 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,911,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,808,000 after acquiring an additional 78,323 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,860,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,227,000 after acquiring an additional 125,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,795,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,470,000 after acquiring an additional 82,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

See Also: What is an SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.