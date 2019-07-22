Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) to Hold

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of INN opened at $11.23 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,599,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,022,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,927,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,405,000 after acquiring an additional 413,811 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,911,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,808,000 after acquiring an additional 78,323 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,860,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,227,000 after acquiring an additional 125,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,795,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,470,000 after acquiring an additional 82,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

