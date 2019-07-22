Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited operates a large network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in China. Most of the centers in their network are established through long-term lease and management services arrangements entered into with their hospital partners. Under these arrangements, Concord Medical receives a contracted percentage of each center’s revenue net of specified operating expenses. Each center is located on the premises of their hospital partners and is typically equipped with a primary unit of advanced radiotherapy or diagnostic imaging equipment, such as a linear accelerator, head gamma knife system, body gamma knife system, PET-CT scanner or MRI scanner. “

Get Concord Medical Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCM opened at $2.71 on Thursday. Concord Medical Services has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Concord Medical Services stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Concord Medical Services were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concord Medical Services (CCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concord Medical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Medical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.