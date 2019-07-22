Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Adecoagro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.31.

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. Adecoagro has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $791.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $159.82 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 38,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

