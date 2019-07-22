Zacks: Centric Brands Inc (NASDAQ:CTRC) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Centric Brands Inc (NASDAQ:CTRC) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $8.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.70) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Centric Brands an industry rank of 72 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Centric Brands alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th.

Shares of CTRC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.70. 68,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,223. The company has a market capitalization of $152.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.20. Centric Brands has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57.

Centric Brands (NASDAQ:CTRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter. Centric Brands had a negative net margin of 18.55% and a negative return on equity of 424.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Centric Brands will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Centric Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Centric Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Centric Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centric Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Centric Brands by 24.1% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 106,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. 53.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centric Brands Company Profile

Centric Brands Inc designs, produces, manages, and builds kid's wear, and women's and men's accessories and apparel, and distributes its products across various retail and digital channels in North America and international markets. The company also licenses approximately 100 brands across its core product categories, including kid's, women's, and men's accessories and apparel.

Read More: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centric Brands (CTRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centric Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centric Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.